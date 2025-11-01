Thamma Box Office Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film remains steady, nets Rs. 2.40 crore

Thamma is targeting an estimated Rs. 2.40 crore to Rs. 2.50 crore on its second Friday (Day 11). The Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer took its total cume to Rs. 105.05 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie needs to show a strong jump on Saturday and then on Sunday, to make the most of the weekend.

The only competition Thamma has this weekend is Baahubali: The Epic, which is re-released on the occasion of Baahubali: The Beginning's 10th release anniversary. The vampire comedy drama has already surpassed the lifetime collections of MHCU's Munjya, which was Rs. 101 crore net. It also emerged as the 5th film of Ayushmann Khurrana to enter the Rs. 100 crore club and his second back-to-back film to achieve this feat after Dream Girl 2.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma has a clean run until the release of Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, which is coming on November 15. If the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer manages to gain traction in the coming weeks as well, it will easily cross the lifetime collections of Stree (2018), which scored Rs. 124 crore net in India and emerge as the second-highest-grossing film of the horror-comedy universe.

Depending on how the movie performs in the coming days, it is looking to wind its theatrical run around Rs. 140 crore in India, which is a decent figure for the cast and cost involved, but not for the IP value involved and festive release.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.90 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.40 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 105.05 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Chaniya Toli India Box Office: Gujarati comedy film continues superb run, grosses Rs 13 crore in 10 days