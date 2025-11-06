Thamma Box Office Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer nets Rs 1.40 crore, nears Rs 120 crore mark

Thamma is looking to collect in the vicinity of Rs. 1.40 crore to Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Wednesday, taking the total cume to Rs. 117.65 crore net at the Indian box office. The vampire comedy drama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is likely to wrap this week at Rs. 118 crore net. It will hit the Rs. 120 crore net mark the coming weekend, after which it will march towards the lifetime theatrical cume of MHCU's pioneer film, Stree.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is expected to surpass Stree, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe. The movie will face Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ in cinemas this weekend. If the upcoming courtroom drama opens to positive feedback, then it will affect Thamma and other holdover releases.

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film is expected to collect Rs. 135-140 crore by the end of its theatrical run. These numbers are fine when Thamma is seen as a standalone venture; however, it needed to be a lot better considering the brand and IP it holds.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.90 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.35 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.40 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 117.65 cr.

