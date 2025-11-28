Thamma Final Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's vampire comedy wraps theatrical run at Rs 176 cr worldwide

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has exhausted its global theatrical run at Rs. 176 crore gross. The movie was released on post Diwali day on Tuesday and took a promising start of Rs 23 crore net in India. Since it was not a regular Friday release, it enjoyed an extended first week of 10 days, which was wrapped by its entry into the Rs. 100 crore net club.

Further, the movie recorded a decent to below-par trend and collected Rs. 17.25 crore in the second week, followed by Rs. 5.50 crore in the third week, and Rs. 1.25 crore in the fourth week. The vampire comedy closed its entire theatrical run in India at Rs. 126 crore net, which is Rs. 151 crore gross.

It also found some audience in the international markets where it collected USD 2.85 million (Rs. 25.50 crore gross), taking the worldwide total to Rs. 176.50 crore gross.

Though Thamma performed decently considering the cast and cost involved, it should have done much better, as it is part of the popular horror comedy universe. The movie managed to surpass the lifetime theatrical cume of Stree (2018) at the Indian box office, when taking its figure as raw and unadjusted to inflation.

Overall, the movie turned out to be a successful venture and grabbed an average verdict at the box office. Had Thamma witnessed better legs in the second and third weeks, it would have come near to the Hit verdict.

Box office collections of Thamma:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 102 crore Week 2 Rs. 17.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 5.50 crore Week 4 Rs. 1.25 crore India Total Rs. 126 crore (Rs. 151 crore gross) Overseas USD 2.85 million (Rs. 25.50 crore gross) WORLDWIDE Rs. 176.50 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Final Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's film ends theatrical run at Rs 110 cr worldwide, emerges Super HIT