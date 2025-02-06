Thandel Advance Booking Update: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer prepares for STRONG Day 1

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is gearing up to hit the big screens tomorrow, February 7th. The advance booking was opened recently, and the reports are very encouraging.

Thandel records healthy pre-sales; eyes biggest start for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi

Thandel is the biggest movie from Telugu cinema after the Sankranti 2025 rollout. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this survival romantic drama based on a true story has smashed encouraging pre-sales at the ticket window. If it manages the pace in advance booking in the last remaining hours, the movie will post a solid opening tomorrow at the box office.

Looking at the current trends, Thandel has the potential to emerge as the biggest solo opener for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi both. However, a lot will depend on the initial word-of-mouth and walk-ins on the release day.

Thandel needs to collect Rs 70 crore globally to emerge a CLEAN HIT

The target for Thandel is to collect over Rs 70 crore at the global box office by the end of its theatrical run, as the worldwide distribution rights are valued at Rs 40 crore share. The Telugu movie is also releasing in Tamil and Hindi dubbed versions alongside the original language.

The movie has generated a decent buzz on social media so far. It has enough potential to be a successful venture at the Telugu box office; however, the same cannot be said for the other two versions. In Tamil Nadu, Thandel will face a direct clash with Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi. In the North belt, it will face major competition from multiple Hindi releases.

For the unversed, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa is expected to rule this weekend in Hindi. Moreover, Interstellar, Padmaavat, and Sanam Teri Kasam are also re-releasing this weekend. It will be interesting to see how Thandel performs at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.