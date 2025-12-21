The 500 Crore Net India Box Office Club - Indian Movies (Hindi Version): Dhurandhar becomes newest addition

Dhurandhar continues to storm the box office despite the new release, Avatar: Fire and Ash, this weekend. The movie stormed into the Rs. 500 crore net club in Hindi on its second Sunday. Estimates suggest that the movie collected Rs. 35 crore on its Day 17, bringing the total cume to Rs. 527 crore net at the Indian box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action drama became the ninth Indian film to net Rs. 500 crore plus in Hindi. For the record, Baahubali 2 was the first one to open this prestigious box office club in 2017. Six years later, Pathaan became the second film, followed by Gadar 2, Animal, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, and Chhaava.

With its third Sunday taking into account, the Ranveer Singh starrer has already crossed the lifetime earnings of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. It is only behind Chhaava, Stree 2, and Pushpa 2.

The way Dhurandhar is performing it is not going to slow down anytime soon. The next target for the movie is the Rs. 600 crore club, which currently has only one movie, Pushpa 2.

The Rs 500 crore net club in India in Hindi - Indian Movies:-

Chronology Movie Collections (Cr in INR) 1 Bahubali 2 511 2 Pathaan 513 3 Gadar 2 515 4 Jawan 558 5 Animal 500 6 Stree 2 585 7 Pushpa 2 739 8 Chhaava 555 9 Dhurandhar 527

For the unversed, Dhurandhar is a spy action drama that explores Lyari gang war in Karachi, Pakistan. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

