The 600 Crore Net India Box Office Club - Indian Movies (Hindi Version): Dhurandhar joins Pushpa 2

Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, is storming the box office- left, right and center. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, is not slowing anytime soon. Released on December 5, 2025, the movie has been setting new benchmarks throughout its theatrical run. The movie has now hit another huge milestone on its 21st day, coinciding with the Christmas Day holiday.

Dhurandhar entered the Rs. 600 crore net box office club, becoming the only Hindi film in this coveted club. Estimates suggest that the movie collected Rs. 24 crore to Rs. 25 crore on Christmas Day, which took its 3 week cume to Rs. 601 crore net at the domestic box office.

With this short of impressive performance, the spy action drama became the highest grossing Bollywood film, surpassing the lifetime cume of Stree 2. It is now racing towards the final earnings of Pushpa 2 (Hindi). Soon after storming past the monstrous total of the Allu Arjun film, Dhurandhar will emerge as the new Industry Hit in Hindi language.

Based on the present trends, Dhurandhar will not take much time to surpass Pushpa 2 (Hindi). If the movie continues to maintain the same pace and momentum, it will emerge as the new Industry Hit by the New Year weekend itself. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can also inaugurate the Rs. 800 crore net club in Hindi. The worldwide gross collections of Dhurandhar is about to hit the Rs. 1000 crore mark in a couple of days.

The Rs 600 crore net club in India in Hindi (Indian Movies) are as follows:

Movie Name Hindi Net Box Office Pushpa 2: The Rule Rs. 738 crore Dhurandhar Rs. 601 crore (21 days)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

