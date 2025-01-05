The 700 Crore Net India Box Office Club - Indian Movies (Hindi Version): Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 rules
Pinkvilla introduces the 700 crore net box office club at the Hindi box office. Interestingly, Pushpa 2 is the sole representative of this coveted club, currently. Details Inside.
Pushpa 2: The Rule has turned out to be a juggernaut at the box office and smashed every possible record. It's time to acknowledge a major benchmark that the Telugu movie has set with its dubbed version at the Hindi box office.
Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, continues to storm the box office. The mass action drama has emerged as the #1 film at the Hindi box office by beating the previous record holders Stree 2 and Jawan. Both the Shraddha Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan movies had ended their theatrical run under Rs 600 crore net mark in Hindi. Interestingly, the Sukumar directorial Pushpa 2 not only inaugurated the Rs 600 crore net club but also marked a heroic entry into the Rs 700 crore net club in the Hindi language.
Pushpa 2 is currently the only Indian movie to achieve this historic feat. The blockbuster success of Pushpa 2 proved how the audience is craving for mass cinema in today's time. Currently, its total cume stands around Rs 720 crore net in Hindi. Looking at the trends, It will end up hitting the Rs 750 crore mark in its full run in the Hindi belt.
The Rs 700 crore net club in India in Hindi (Indian Movies) are as follows:
|Movie Name
|Hindi Net Box Office
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|Rs 750 Crore (expected)
It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie will enter into this coveted club. Tell us in the comment section, which Indian movie can beat Pushpa 2 at the Hindi box office.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
