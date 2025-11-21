The Bengal Files Final Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri's political drama wraps theatrical run at Rs 15 crore; turns out to be a FLOP

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files wrapped its theatrical run on a disappointing note. Released on September 5, 2025, alongside Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites, the political drama opened with around Rs. 1.35 crore on its release day. Though the movie began its journey on a dull note, it witnessed promising box office trends in the first week and wrapped it with Rs. 9.65 crore net.

It further crossed the Rs. 10 crore mark in the second weekend, while facing new releases, especially Mirai and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which affected its box office run significantly. The movie lost momentum in the second week before surrendering in the third week against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3.

The movie retained some shows but couldn't gain much traction, due to which it had to leave cinemas on a disappointing note. The Bengal Files wrapped its entire theatrical run at just Rs. 15.25 crore net at the Indian box office. It turned out to be a flop at the box office.

For the unversed, The Bengal Files marks the conclusion of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's ‘Files Trilogy’, of which The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files were the first two films. The political period drama, set against the backdrop of the Noakhali Riots in pre-independence Bengal, was applauded for its hard-hitting plot and thought-provoking subject. However, it met with polarised reactions, due to which it may not have seen the kind of success one would expect. The movie is now streaming on the OTT platform. Let's see if it can become the talk of the town with its digital debut.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

