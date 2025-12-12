The Devil Box Office Day 1: Darshan's film debuts with solid Rs 11 crore in Karnataka

Kannada film, The Devil, marking the return of Darshan on the big screen, opened to a solid start at the box office. The political action thriller, directed by Prakash Veer, recorded a phenomenal opening day, in the vicinity of Rs. 11 crore to 12 crore in Karnataka, as per estimates. With such an impressive start, The Devil is now among the biggest openers of all time in Kannada cinema.

The Devil has also surpassed the opening day figure of Darshan's previous film, Kaatera. For the record, Kaatera had a debut of Rs. 7 crore, which went on to earn over Rs. 50 crore in the final run, emerging as a big Hit at the box office. The kind of start The Devil has recorded, it should aim for not only topping the half century mark but also set a new benchmark for the upcoming Kannada films.

Bankrolled by Vaishno Studios and Jai Mata Combines, The Devil met with mixed reactions among the audience and the critics. It is to be seen how the movie fares on Saturday and Sunday, then on the weekdays, as the hold in the coming days will determine how far the movie can go at the box office.

The political action thriller stars Darshan in double roles. The supporting cast includes Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Roger Narayan, Shobhraj, and Srinivas Prabhu. The movie saw multiple delays during production, as the shoot was put on hold midway due to Darshan's arrest.

The day-wise box office collection of The Devil in Karnataka is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 11 crore Total Rs. 11 crore gross

