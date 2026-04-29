The Devil Wears Prada 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt starrer set for an excellent start in India

Hollywood film The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, is about to be released this weekend. The much-awaited sequel is witnessing superb advance booking at the Indian box office.

As of 12 PM, April 29, the movie sold around 23,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the paid premieres and opening day. Of this, The Devil Wears Prada 2 registered around Rs. 18,000 admissions in PVR Inox, while 5000 tickets were sold at Cinepolis.

The film has a couple of days left before its release. If it maintains the same momentum in the coming days as well, it will record a solid advance booking. Based on the current trends, the film could open in the same range as last week's release, Michael, and if the reports come in its favour, it will have a strong run. As of now, the Meryl Streep starrer is looking for Rs. 7 crore opening in India, including paid previews.

It will be interesting to see how the much-awaited sequel performs at the box office. If it manages to record a successful theatrical run in India, which is very much likely, it will be the fourth Clean Hit from Hollywood this year in India, after Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, and Michael. That said, 2026 has been a great year so far for the business of Hollywood films in India.

About the film

Produced by 20th Century Studios, the sequel is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. While anticipation builds around potential surprise cameos from actors and singers, it has been confirmed that Adrian Grenier will not return as Nate Cooper. In the latest released The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, we saw Streep's Miranda Priestly, the feisty magazine editor-in-chief, is aiming to save her company no matter what it takes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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