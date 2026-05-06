The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway maintains steady run, approaches Rs 20 crore mark in India

Hollywood film The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles, maintained a steady run at the box office. The movie added another Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally on its first Tuesday, bringing the five-day cume to Rs. 18.55 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie will cross the Rs. 20 crore mark on Wednesday and will close its first week around Rs. 21 crore or so. That will be a good first week, but it should have recorded a better hold on the weekdays. The Devil Wears Prada 2 should aim to see a big spike on its second weekend in order to bag a Clean Hit verdict in India.

If it manages to perform on the expected lines, the Meryl Streep starrer will emerge as the fourth Hollywood Hit in India. Based on the current trends, it should overtake Lee Cronin's The Mummy's lifetime cume. Whether it will also surpass Michael will be an interesting watch.

Box Office Collections of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 1.80 crore Day 1 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 4.75 crore Day 3 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 18.55 crore

Besides the leading cast, the film also stars Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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