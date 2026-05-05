The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway starrer adds Rs 1.50 crore on 1st Monday, grosses Rs 17 crore in 4 days

The Devil Weds Prada 2, starring Merry Streep and Anne Hathaway, is holding well at the Indian box office. After recording a good opening weekend of Rs. 15.55 crore, the movie added Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally on its first Monday. That brings its 4-day cume to Rs. 17 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie witnessed a big drop of 65 per cent on Monday from its opening day. Ideally, it should have recorded a better hold. However, such a drop can be a result of the election outcomes in India, which kept the audience engaged throughout the day. The movie is expected to see a spike today, Tuesday, due to discounted ticket fares.

Based on the current trends, The Devil Weds Prada 2 will cross the Rs. 20 crore mark by Wednesday. It will further cross the Rs. 25 crore mark in its second weekend. If it manages to hold well further as well, the movie has the potential to overtake the lifetime cume of Lee Cronin's The Mummy, and then it will march towards the Rs. 50 crore gross mark.

It will be interesting to see whether or not it can surpass Michael's lifetime cume, which is still running with strong hold in India.

Box Office Collections of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 1.80 crore Day 1 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 4.75 crore Day 3 Rs. 4.50 crore (est.) Day 4 Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 17.05 crore

Besides the leading cast, the film also stars Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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