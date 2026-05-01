The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt starrer takes superb start of Rs 5 crore in India

The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt in the lead roles, opened on a good note at the Indian box office. The movie debuted with Rs. 5 crore gross in India, witnessing a superb occupancy throughout the day. The total cume of the Hollywood film reached Rs. 6.75 crore gross, including Rs. 1.75 crore of paid previews.

Directed by David Frankel, the movie met with a majorly positive reception among the audience, which is a big relief. That said, The Devil Weds Prada 2 has a very good chance at emerging as a successful venture at the Indian box office, depending on how it performs over the weekend and on the weekdays.

As expected, the movie is performing best in the urban centres, mainly in the national chains. If it manages to perform well, it can be the fourth Hollywood Hit in India, after Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, and Michael. For the unversed, the original film, released in 2006, had grossed under a crore in India in its full run; however, the film's popularity grew manifold over time with satellite releases.

Box Office Collections of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 1.70 crore Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Total Rs. 5.70 crore

About the film

Produced by 20th Century Studios, the sequel is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. While anticipation builds around potential surprise cameos from actors and singers, it has been confirmed that Adrian Grenier will not return as Nate Cooper. In the latest released The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, we saw Streep's Miranda Priestly, the feisty magazine editor-in-chief, is aiming to save her company no matter what it takes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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