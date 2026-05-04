The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt starrer wraps first weekend at Rs 15 crore in India

The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected Rs. 4.50 crore on its Day 3 (Sunday), registering a 5 percent drop from Saturday. That took its opening weekend's cume to Rs. 15.55 crore gross at the Indian box office, including paid premieres.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, the sequel drama is following the trajectory of the previous week's release, Michael. It is looking to cross the Rs. 20 crore gross mark in a couple of days. Based on the current trends, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is looking to wind up its first week somewhere close to the Rs. 25 crore mark.

The Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt starrer is on the verge of emerging as a Clean Hit at the box office, depending on how it holds on the weekdays. It will be the 4th Hollywood Hit of 2026 in India, after Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, and Michael.

The original 2006 movie had barely grossed a crore in India. However, it gained huge popularity over time with repeated satellite releases. The latest installment garnered positive word-of-mouth among the audience, which is why the movie is performing well at the box office.

Box Office Collections of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 1.80 crore Day 1 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 4.75 crore Day 3 Rs. 4.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 15.55 crore

Besides the leading cast, the film also stars Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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