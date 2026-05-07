The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Box Office: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway-led film crosses Rs 20 crore mark in 6 days

Hollywood movie The Devil Weds Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles, added another Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally on its Day 6 (Wednesday), taking the total cume slightly over the Rs. 20 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is looking to wind up its first week at Rs. 22 crore or so. It is expected to see a good spike on its second weekend. If it maintains a good run ahead, it will emerge as a Clean Hit venture at the box office.

Hollywood movies are having a great year in India, with three back-to-back successes- Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, and Michael. The Devil Weds Prada 2 is likely to be the fourth Hollywood success in India this year. Based on the current trends, it should overtake Lee Cronin's The Mummy's lifetime cume. Whether it will also surpass Michael will be an interesting watch.

Box Office Collections of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 1.85 crore Day 1 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 3 Rs. 4.65 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 1.40 crore Day 6 Rs. 1.40 crore (est.) Total Rs. 20.30 crore

Besides the leading cast, the film also stars Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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