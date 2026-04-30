The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Box Office: Meryl Streep, Anna Hathaway and Emily Blunt starrer grosses Rs 1.75 crore in previews

Hollywood movie The Devil Weds Prada 2 is off to a good start today in India with paid previews. The Meryl Streep, Anna Hathaway, and Emily Blunt starrer is looking to collect Rs. 1.75 crore approx from previews. This is better than Michael last week which grossed around Rs. 1.70 crore in its previews. The film is faring the best in the big three metros, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. PVRINOX, the biggest chain of the country will account for around 70 per cent of collections.

The sequel to 2006 classic comedy drama is looking for strong opening on Friday. Based on the trends, the movie is looking for a banger Rs. 5 crore opening, including previews. All it needs is to record a solid growth over the weekend and then maintain a good momentum on the weekdays.

Hollywood films are witnessing a glorious year in India, with back-to-back successful ventures. With Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Michael already bagging a Clean Hit verdict at the Indian box office, The Devil Wears Prada 2 can be the next big thing. The original film had a business of barely a crore in India; however, the film's popularity grew manifold over time with satellite releases.

About the film

Produced by 20th Century Studios, the sequel is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. While anticipation builds around potential surprise cameos from actors and singers, it has been confirmed that Adrian Grenier will not return as Nate Cooper. In the latest released The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, we saw Streep's Miranda Priestly, the feisty magazine editor-in-chief, is aiming to save her company no matter what it takes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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