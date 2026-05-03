The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Box Office: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt starrer records 10 percent spike, collects Rs 5 crore on Day 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to perform well in India. The movie collected Rs. 5 crore on its Day 2 (Saturday), registering a jump of 10 per cent. That took its running cume to Rs. 11.35 crore gross at the Indian box office, including paid previews.

Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in the leading roles, the Hollywood film is looking to close its first weekend around Rs. 15 - 17 crore gross in India, which will be a solid debut. As expected, the movie is performing best in the urban centres. Though the movie is already a success, it will be better to hold any verdict until the weekdays. Depending on how it holds on the weekdays will determine how far it can go from there.

Based on the current trends, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is heading to emerge as the fourth Hollywood Hit in India this year, after a string of successes like Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, and Michael. That said, Hollywood films are having a great time this year in India.

So far, the movie is following the box office trajectory of Michael at the Indian box office. Let's see whether it overtakes the musical biopic or remains slightly behind by the end of its full run.

Box Office Collections of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 1.85 crore Day 1 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 5.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 11.35 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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