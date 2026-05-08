The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Box Office: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt starrer wraps opening week at Rs. 21 crore

The Devil Wears Panda 2 added Rs. 1.40 crore to the tally on its Day 7. The movie maintained a steady run on weekdays after witnessing a promising opening weekend. This took its opening week to Rs. 21.70 crore gross at the Indian box office, including paid previews.

The Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway-led comedy drama is looking for a spike in the second weekend, which will take its cume over the Rs. 25 crore gross mark. Based on the current trends, The Devil Weds Prada 2 is heading to emerge as a successful venture at the box office. It will miss the Clean Hit verdict, as the weekday trends are pretty ordinary.

That said, it will be the fourth Hollywood success in India this year. It is expected to overtake Lee Cronin's The Mummy's lifetime cume. Whether or not it will also surpass Michael will be an interesting watch.

Box Office Collections of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 1.85 crore Day 1 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 3 Rs. 4.65 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 1.40 crore Day 6 Rs. 1.40 crore (est.) Day 7 Rs. 1.40 crore (est.) Total Rs. 21.70 crore

Besides the leading cast, the film also stars Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Michael India Box Office Collections: Jaafar Jackson-led musical biopic crosses Rs 50 crore mark in 13 days