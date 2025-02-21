The Diplomat Box Office: 3 Things Which Can SURPRISE you in John Abraham’s Next Thriller Drama

The action hero John Abraham is coming back to theatres with The Diplomat releasing on March 7, 2025. The film stars John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in the lead along with Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Jagjeet Sandhu, Prapti Shukla and others. It is directed by Shivam Nair (Special OPS, Naam Shabana) and produced by T-Series, Fortune Pictures and Wakaoo Films. The trailer of the movie was released recently on February 13, 2025.

As per what we see in The Diplomat trailer, John Abraham is staying away from any violence or action scenes, just the opposite of what he is known for. The premise of the film shows an Indian Diplomat (John Abraham) placed in Pakistan helping an Indian girl (Sadia Khateeb) escape her husband who she was forced to marry, and get back to her country. For such an interesting premise that we rarely get to see in India, following are some things you can expect from the film:

1. Patriotism

For a film showing an Indian girl trapped in Pakistan and an Indian diplomat trying his best to help her, the film is definitely going to be filled with patriotic dialogues evoking goosebumps during the theatre experience of the film.

2. India-Pakistan Tensions

Cross border tensions regarding India and Pakistan would be clearly evident in the film as we can already see in the trailer. The lead character’s efforts in escaping from Pakistan to India and the twists and turns which are going to arise due to the political tensions between them both can make for a good plot to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

3. Acting Performance’s

Even though John Abraham is not expected to be performing any action scenes in the movie, his performance can still surprise the audience considering the audience has rarely seen him in a fully dramatic role. Sadia Khateeb’s performance, as per the trailer, is also something to look out for in the film.

The Diplomat Box Office Expectations

John Abraham’s last action movie Vedaa opened at Rs 6.50 crores nett at the box office, benefitting from a national holiday release but suffering from a 3-way clash. As for The Diplomat, the film is still more than 2 weeks away from its release with its marketing yet to commence. According to the current trends, the film can touch Rs 3-4 crore nett on its opening day. If the hype or the word of mouth grows strong for the film, a Rs 5 crore nett opening can come in the radar too.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch John Abraham’s The Diplomat? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.