The Drama US Box Office Collections: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's rom-com grosses USD 22 million in 7 days

The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles, is holding well at the box office. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the romantic comedy scored USD 1.6 million on its Day 7 (Thursday), witnessing a drop of 8 per cent from Wednesday.

The movie recorded a better first Thursday than Zendaya's Challengers' USD 1.4 million. When compared to the previous A24 production ventures, it remained under Marty Supreme's USD 4.5 million and Civil War's USD 1.6 million. That said, the R-rated rom-com recorded the third-best first Thursday for A24 at the US box office.

This took the running cume of The Drama to USD 22.1 million at the US box office in its 7 days of theatrical run. Mounted on a budget of USD 28 million, the film is on the right track to recover its expenses and emerge as a profitable venture. It will be interesting to see how the film performs in its second weekend and then on the weekdays.

Apart from Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, The Drama also stars Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Zoë Winters, Anna Baryshnikov, and Michael Abbott Jr. The plot of the film revolves around Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, who are all set to walk down the aisle to say their I dos soon. The happily engaged couple’s life goes for a toss when one of them discovers strange secrets about the other. Their trust in each other, loyalty, and life plans are put to the test.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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