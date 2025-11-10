The Girlfriend Opening Weekend Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty's film grosses Rs 10.50 crore worldwide, needs better trends ahead

The Girlfriend has recorded a decent opening weekend, grossing Rs. 10.50 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie took a low start and collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its opening day in India. It posted a 40 per cent jump on the second day, collecting Rs. 2.50 crore. The movie witnessed another surge on the third day, grossing Rs. 3 crore and wrapping the opening weekend at Rs. 7 crore gross at the domestic box office.

The movie also found an audience in the international markets, where it grossed USD 450K in the first three days, taking the total cume slightly above the double-digit mark.

Though the start was low, the weekend trend has been positive. Still, the movie has to do a lot better. All eyes are now on its Monday hold and then how it performs on the weekdays. If the movie manages to hold well and record strong trends ahead, it will make up a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend has received a positive reception among the audience and the critics, which is a big win for such a female-led film. Besides Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, and Anu Emmanuel. The favourable word-of-mouth should translate into footfalls in the coming days.

Box Office collections of The Girlfriend:

Particulars Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 3.00 crore Total India Gross Rs. 7 crore Overseas USD 400K WORLDWIDE Rs. 10.50 crore gross

