The Girlfriend Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna starrer closes with Rs. 30 crore globally

Rashmika Mandanna's latest outing, The Girlfriend, has exhausted its theatrical run. Marking the directorial debut of Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend grossed over Rs. 30 crore in its entire box office journey at the worldwide box office. More than 50 percent of the total earnings were made in its home markets, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It also found some audience in Karnataka, which contributed around Rs. 4 crore. The rest of India, including the Hindi belt, added just Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally.

Internationally, The Girlfriend could make a sum of Rs. 8.50 crore in its entire run, taking the worldwide cume to Rs. 30 crore gross.

Released on November 7, the romantic drama garnered positive reception among the audience and the critics, winning praises for Rashmika Mandanna's performance and intriguing plot. However, the favourable reception didn't translate much into footfalls, as the movie underperformed at the box office and ended up being a flop.

The movie is now gearing up to stream online on Netflix from December 5, 2025, onwards. The streaming giant has officially made the announcement and confirmed a multi-language digital debut. The movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, along with Telugu.

For the unversed, The Girlfriend stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, who falls in love with her college mate, played by Dheekshith Shetty. The film revolves around how their relationship turns toxic over time and the way Rashmika's character deals with it. The supporting cast includes Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, Rohini and others.

Box office collections of The Girlfriend are as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office APTS Rs 16 crore Karnataka Rs 4 crore Rest of India Rs 1.50 crore INDIA TOTAL Rs 21.50 crore OVERSEAS Rs 8.50 crore WORLDWIDE Rs 30 crore gross

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

