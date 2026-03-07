The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections 2nd Friday: Records 12 percent drop, enters 2nd weekend with Rs 1.75 crore

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, collected Rs. 1.75 crore on its second Friday. The movie saw a 12 per cent drop from the previous day. Allied to its Rs. 20.15 crore of the first week, The Kerala Story 2 now stands at Rs. 21.90 crore nett at the Indian box office in its 8 days of theatrical run.

Starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, Aditi Bhatia and others in the lead roles, the movie is expected to cross the Rs. 25 crore mark by the end of its second weekend. Since there is no release until Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is expected to keep gaining traction. However, it will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the second and third weeks.

When compared to the first film, the sequel is nowhere near as good; however, whatever the movie is minting is commendable for a no face value film. The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 21.90 cr.

