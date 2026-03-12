The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Continues steady run, collects Rs 31 crore in 13 days

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, maintained a steady run at the box office. The movie added Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally on its second Wednesday, bringing its total cume to Rs. 31.65 crore. The movie is looking to close its 14-day theatrical run at Rs. 33 crore or so.

The Kerala Story 2 will have a shortened third week due to the arrival of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on Wednesday evening. By then, it should take its total cume to the Rs. 40 crore nett mark.

When compared to the first film, the box office run of the sequel is nowhere near as good; however, whatever the movie is minting is commendable for a no-face value film. The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.10 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.65 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 31.65 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.