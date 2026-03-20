The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Curtains down as Dhurandhar 2 arrives, collects Rs 41 crore in 3 weeks

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in the lead roles, has almost exhausted its theatrical run with the arrival of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The movie collected Rs. 9 crore in its shortened third week, after holding well for the first two weeks.

The running cume of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond reached Rs. 41.50 crore nett by the end of its third week. The movie is now running in very limited shows in some locations, as Dhurandhar 2 has occupied almost all the screens. That said, the Kamakhya Narayan Singh starrer won't be able to add much from here on. Based on the current trends, it is expected to wind up its entire run at Rs. 42 crore nett or so at the Indian box office.

When compared to the first film, the collections of the sequel are nowhere close. Still, the second installment managed to bag a successful verdict, thanks to its good trends throughout the theatrical run. Had the movie received another free week, it would have easily netted Rs. 50 crore in its full run.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 19.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 13.00 cr. Week 3 Rs. 9.00 cr. Total Rs. 41.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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