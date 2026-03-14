The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Enters 3rd Weekend with good hold, collects Rs 34 crore in 15 days

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond entered the third week yesterday, collecting Rs. 1.10 crore. The movie registered a drop of 11 per cent over the previous day and around 37 per cent compared to the second Friday.

Allied to its Rs. 20 crore of opening week and Rs. 12.65 crore of the second week, the total cume of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond now stands at Rs. 34 crore nett at the Indian box office in its 15 days of theatrical run.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, the film will surpass the Rs. 35 crore mark tomorrow and then will march towards the Rs. 40 crore nett mark, which should also mark its theatrical end at the box office.

It won't be able to go much beyond as the movie will have a shortened third week due to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge's release with Wednesday previews. The Kerala Story 2 turned out to be a successful venture, though it remained far behind what the original film collected back in 2023.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.10 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.65 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 1.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 34 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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