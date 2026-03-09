The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Holds well in 2nd weekend, collects Rs 27 crore in 10 days

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, added Rs. 7.25 crore to the tally in its second weekend, with Rs. 2.50 crore coming on the 2nd Sunday. The drop from the previous day is around 15 per cent, which is a solid hold, as the movie performed well despite the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 registered a 25 per cent drop from its shortened first week of Rs. 9.65 crore. With such an impressive hold, the movie took its 10-day running cume toRs. 27.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. It emerged as a successful venture. It is looking to collect around Rs. 40 crore by the end of its theatrical run, which will be a good total.

When compared to the first film, the box office run of the sequel is nowhere near as good; however, whatever the movie is minting is commendable for a no-face value film. The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.10 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 27.50 cr.

