The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Holds well on 2nd Monday, collects Rs 28 crore in 11 days

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its 2nd Monday, registering a drop of 28 per cent over the 2nd Friday. The movie took its 2nd week's cume to Rs. 8.50 crore in four days. It is looking to wrap its second week, making a sum of Rs. 12-13 crore, which will take its total cume to Rs. 32 crore or so.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 has emerged as a successful theatrical run. Based on the current trends, the movie is looking to collect around the Rs. 40 crore mark by the end of its entire theatrical run.

When compared to the first film, the box office run of the sequel is nowhere near as good; however, whatever the movie is minting is commendable for a no-face value film. The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.10 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 28.75 cr.

