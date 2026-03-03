The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Holds well on Monday, Netts Rs. 12 Cr in four days

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond collected Rs. 2.25 crore nett approx on its first Monday. That marks a 50 per cent drop from its Saturday opening day, which is a very good hold. The three-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 12 crore nett approx.

The film shall see growth today, being the discount day. There is also a holiday impact in parts of the country for Holi, though the main holiday is on Wednesday, which should offer further growth. The leftover holiday impact will be on Thursday as well, which means the business will be elevated over the weekdays. Accordingly, the first week for the film should reach around Rs. 20 crore nett.

That’s a good sum for a film with no face value, albeit some IP value being there. The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. Being a sequel to a big blockbuster, one would normally expect bigger numbers, but that is not the case here. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir File 2, will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs. The Monday hold is good, there is holiday support over the weekdays and then an open release corridor until competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic arrives.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.60 cr. Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. Total Rs. 12.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar film scores a superb Rs. 16 Cr weekend in India