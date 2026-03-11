The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Jumps on 2nd Tuesday by 30 percent, crosses Rs 30 crore mark in 12 days

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond recorded a spike of 30 per cent on its second Tuesday, adding Rs. 1.65 crore to the tally. The spike was registered due to discounted ticket fares. The drop from the previous Tuesday is around 52 per cent. This brings its five-day cume of the second week to Rs. 10.15 crore nett.

Allied to its Rs. 20.25 crore of the first week, the running cume of The Kerala Story 2 has crossed the Rs. 30 crore mark in 12 days of its theatrical run. The movie is expected to wind up its two-week cume at around Rs. 32 crore or so. It has one more free week until the arrival of Dhurandhar 2 in cinemas. That said, the movie is looking to wrap up its entire box office journey around the Rs. 40 crore nett mark.

When compared to the first film, the box office run of the sequel is nowhere near as good; however, whatever the movie is minting is commendable for a no-face value film. The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.10 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) 2nd Tuesday Rs.1.65 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 30.40 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Advance Booking Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer nearing 2 lakh tickets for previews at national chains