The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: maintains good hold, collects Rs 20 crore in opening week

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond maintained a good hold at the box office. The movie added Rs. 2 crore on Day 7, registering a drop of 33 percent from the previous day. The opening week of The Kerala Story 2 ended slightly over the Rs. 20 crore nett mark at the Indian box office.

Since there is no release until Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the movie will keep on gaining traction for two more weeks, which will take its total cume to a solid total for a film like this, which doesn't have any face value. However, there is some IP attached to it, which is helping its collections.

The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. Being a sequel to a big blockbuster, one would normally expect bigger numbers, but that is not the case here. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Kerala Story 2 has the potential to emerge as the second Hit film of 2026 from Hindi cinema, after Sunny Deol's Border 2. It will be interesting to see how well the movie can perform further.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 20.15 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

