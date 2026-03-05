The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Maintains steady run on Holi, approaches Rs 20 crore mark

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond remained steady on Wednesday, thanks to the Holi festival. The movie added Rs. 3 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 18 crore nett at the box office. The movie is expected to keep gaining good traction tomorrow as well.

Based on the current trends, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is likely to close its opening week at Rs. 21-22 crore or so. That’s a good sum for a film with no face value, albeit some IP value being there.

The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. Being a sequel to a big blockbuster, one would normally expect bigger numbers, but that is not the case here. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 18.15 cr.

If the movie continues to perform in the same way, it might emerge as the second HIT film of 2026 after Sunny Deol's Border 2. Since there is no release until Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on Eid 2026, The Kerala Story 2 has a clean run of around two weeks from here on. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

