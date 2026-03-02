The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Performs well netting Rs. 10 Cr opening weekend in India

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond collected Rs. 4.75 crore nett approx on Sunday, and with that, it wrapped its two-day opening weekend at Rs. 10 crore nett approx. The film faced hurdles, but the shows were allowed to begin in the evening. Because of this delay, Friday became previews for the film, and Saturday was the actual opening day. On Sunday, there was a big cricket match, which impacted the business, and the film couldn’t get much growth.

The first two day business can be termed fair for the film. There is no face value, and the film is quite cheap in cost. Despite that, it managed a start, thanks to some IP value. The first film, released in 2023, was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore nett and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. The subject of the film got a good amount of audience, particularly in the Hindi belt. In the trade circle, it was quipped about how the film actually played like an educational film in some parts of the country.

All that holds for this sequel as well, but the films in this zone have seen a fall-off from the peak of the early 2020s. The Bengal Files, a follow-up to The Kashmir Files, plummeted heavily last year. A couple of other Files, Story films have gone unnoticed as well. The Kerala Story 2 has avoided that. The film had a couple of factors going against it, as listed above, including legal hurdles and a cricket match. Considering those, it has managed to get a respectable start, and now it's about where it can go from here.

The original film had a very strong trajectory at the box office, which is unlikely to be repeated, though you never know with films of this type. That said, it doesn’t really need to repeat that. There is an open corridor for the film till Dhurandhar 2, and Toxic arrives on March 19th. If it gets traction from its target audience, it could have a healthy run till then and keep the box office ticking.

The Box Office Collections of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.75 cr. Total Rs. 10.00 cr.

