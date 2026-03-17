The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Records 25 percent drop on 3rd Monday, hits Rs 40 crore mark

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, collected Rs. 1 crore on its third Monday. The movie registered a 25 per cent drop from last Friday, which is a fair hold, to say the least.

The running cume of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has reached Rs. 40 crore nett in its 18 days of theatrical run. The movie would have easily crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark if there was another free week, but now it is looking for a theatrical end around Rs. 45 crore nett as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is coming in cinemas on Wednesday eve.

The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. Being a sequel to a big blockbuster, one would normally expect bigger numbers, but that is not the case here. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 19.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 13.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 1.35 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 2.40 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 2.75 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.00 cr. Total Rs. 40.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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