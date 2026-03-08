The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Records good jump on 2nd Saturday, hits Rs 25 crore mark in 9 days

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond collected Rs. 3.00 crore on its 2nd Saturday, registering a solid spike of 71 per cent over the previous day. It is a drop of just 27 per cent from the first Saturday, which is a solid hold. Allied to its Rs. 20.25 crore of the 1st week, the running cume of Ther Kerala Story 2 has crossed the Rs. 25 crore mark at the Indian box office.

There is a big cricket match today so further growth will be limited; it might even drop a bit. Nevertheless, the movie is expected to make its second weekend of Rs. 8 crore nett or so, which will be just 20 per cent down from its shortened first week.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in the lead roles, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has a free run of 10 days, as no Hindi release is arriving until Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Until then, the movie is expected to reach the Rs. 40 crore nett mark, which will be a solid total for the film.

When compared to the first film, the box office run of the sequel is nowhere near as good; however, whatever the movie is minting is commendable for a no-face value film. The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.10 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 25.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

