The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Records good spike on discounted Tuesday, crosses Rs 15 crore mark in 5 days

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond added Rs. 3.50 crore to the tally on its first Tuesday, registering a spike of 75 percent over Monday. The jump came due to affordable ticket fares across the chains and holidays in some parts of the country. The discount day also boosted its sales, as Tuesday emerged as its best day of the run in terms of footfalls.

The running cume of The Kerala Story 2 crossed the Rs. 15 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to record another spike on Wednesday, due to the festival holiday. Based on the current trends, the movie is likely to close its opening week around Rs. 20 crore nett, with a shot at touching Rs. 21 crore, too.

That’s a good sum for a film with no face value, albeit some IP value being there. The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. Being a sequel to a big blockbuster, one would normally expect bigger numbers, but that is not the case here. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

If it manages to perform at the same pace in the second week as well, it can emerge as the second Clean Hit film of 2026 from Hindi cinema, following Sunny Deol's Border 2. Since there is no release until Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Toxic on Eid 2026, The Kerala Story 2 has a clean run of around 15 days from here on. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.60 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Total Rs. 15.25 cr.

