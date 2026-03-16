The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office: Records super steady hold, mints nearly Rs 7 crore in 3rd weekend ahead Dhurandhar 2 release

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond recorded a super steady hold at the box office in its third weekend. The movie collected around Rs. 6.75 crore nett, with Rs. 2.85 crore coming on the third Sunday. The drop from the previous weekend is just 10 per cent, which is a strong hold.

The running cume of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has reached the Rs. 39.25 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, the film will cross the Rs. 40 crore mark today on its third Monday and then will march towards its theatrical end target.

The Kerala Story 2 would have easily crossed the Rs. 50 crore nett mark in India, if it had one more free week. For now, it is looking to wind its entire run around Rs. 45 crore nett as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is releasing in cinemas the coming weekend, with previews on Wednesday eve. That said, the movie will not even get a full third week.

Though the final numbers would be nowhere closer to its predecessor, The Kerala Story 2 still emerged as a successful venture at the box office, which is an impressive feat for such a low-budget movie with no known faces.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 19.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 13.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 2.85 cr. Total Rs. 39.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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