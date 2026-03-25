The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Final Box Office Collections: Closes theatrical run at Rs 42 crore, emerges a success

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in the lead roles, added Rs. 60 lakh to the tally in its Week 4. That's a huge drop from the previous week. However, it was already expected as it had to face Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in cinemas. As the Ranveer Singh starrer hit the cinemas, it kicked out all the holdover releases.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the movie took its running cume to Rs. 42.10 crore nett at the Indian box office. That will mark its full stop at the box office as the movie doesn't have much fuel left. Had there been no Dhurandhar 2, the movie would have easily collected around Rs. 50 crore mark.

Nevertheless, The Kerala Story 2 is a successful venture as the movie had a controlled budget. However, when compared to the first film, the sequel stands nowhere. The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 19.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 13.00 cr. Week 3 Rs. 9.00 cr. Week 4 Rs. 0.60 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 42.10 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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