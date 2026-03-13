The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Week 2 Box Office: Records 35 percent drop, collects Rs 33 crore in two weeks

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its second Thursday, maintaining a steady run at the box office. The movie added Rs. 12.65 crore to the tally in its Week 2, recording a 35 per cent dip from the opening week. This takes its two-week cume to Rs. 32.90 crore nett. at the box office.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, the film will cross the Rs. 35 crore mark on its third Saturday and will wrap its weekend around Rs. 37 crore or so. The Kerala Story 2 will have a shortened third week, as Dhurandhar 2 is releasing with Wednesday previews, which will kick all the holdover releases out of the cinemas. By then, the movie is likely to reach the Rs. 40 crore nett. mark.

When compared to the first film, the box office run of the sequel is nowhere near as good; however, whatever the movie is minting is commendable for a no-face value film. The original film was a blockbuster, which opened to Rs. 6.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 220 crore nett in its full run. A couple of films in this zone saw huge success in the early 2020s, but since then, they have seen a fall off. For instance, The Bengal Files plummeted from The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files 2 will also see a big drop from the original, but will do well for its costs.

The Box Office Collections for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 0.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.10 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.65 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 32.90 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Advance Booking Box Office: Ranveer Singh's film nears 240K tickets at National Chains for previews, set for BANGER start