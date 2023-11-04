The Lady Killer Box Office: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's film is dead on arrival; Collects Rs 35,000 only

The Ladykiller. Why is there so much silence for a film starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar; 2 stars that had the potential to be the next big thing? What's the sorcery behind the actors not even making it a point to share units of the film or announce its arrival or engage in promotional campaigns? The Lady Killer has taken an absurdly low opening of Rs 35000. Yes, 35 thousand, you read that right. The number of tickets sold are under 300, which is lower than the number of people that worked on the film in the first place.

With The Lady Killer, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are witnessing the lowest lows in their filmy career. The opening of the film is something that will haunt them for the rest of their lives. There are few interesting things to analyse here. The promotional campaign of The Ladykiller was 100 percent digital and was for less than a week, with the trailer dropping just four days before the film's release. It released in just over 50 screens and mind you, there is no film that is taking up screens for this Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer to not release in more screens than it has released in. A Raj Kundra led film is netting Rs 10 lakhs and an Abhimanyu Dassani film is netting Rs 25 lakhs on the very same day and that's very telling.

The dead-on-arrival response for The Ladykiller is something that should make the talent in the film self-introspect. What's going wrong? There are reports that say that The Ladykiller is an incomplete film and is just releasing to cash on the digital revenue, which the producers wouldn't get had the film released later. If that is believed to be the case, digital partners should be made well aware of the fact that there are Bollywood producers that are ripping them off their money.

When a small-town playboy falls in love for a dangerous girl, they embark on a journey of a dangerous romance.

