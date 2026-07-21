The Odyssey 1st Monday India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's epic saga holds well, collects Rs 79 crore in 4 days

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to perform well at the box office. After grossing Rs. 69 crore in its opening weekend, the movie added Rs. 9.75 crore to the tally on its first Monday. That's a 50 per cent dip from the first day collections. The drop from Sunday is nearly 60 per cent, which is a super strong hold, better than 62.5 per cent of Oppenheimer. The running cume of The Odyssey now stands at Rs. 78.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the movie is likely to close this week around Rs. 105 crore gross. If it follows the trajectory of Oppenheimer, which it is expected to, the Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer will reach Rs. 190 crore or so. Slightly better, and Rs. 200 crore is a very feasible target.

Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in India, including the local ones. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym of a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand. Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 9.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 78.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Top Hollywood Opening Weekends of All Time at Indian Box Office: The Odyssey takes 8th spot, Avengers: Endgame rules