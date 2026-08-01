The Odyssey 3rd Friday Box Office Collections: Matt Damon starrer holds well against Spider-Man Brand New Day, nears Rs 165 crore mark

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and others, recorded a good hold on its third Friday. The movie added Rs. 4 crore to the tally, registering a 15 per cent spike from the previous day. The week-on-week drop is around 50 per cent. That’s mainly due to the arrival of a strong competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The running cume of The Odyssey now stands at Rs. 163.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. Almost 2/3rd of its box office is coming from IMAX screens which the film is going to hold for weeks to come.

The third week should be Rs. 25 crore plus, which will take its running cume to Rs. 185 crore by the end of this week. The film is now certain to reach Rs. 200 crore in its full run, with an eye on Rs. 210 crore+ finish.

Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym for a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 7.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. (Est.) Total Rs. 163.50 cr

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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