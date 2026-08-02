The Odyssey 3rd Saturday Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan’s epic drama jumps by 75 per cent, smashes Rs 170 crore in 16 days

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues to hold well at the box office. The epic saga starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and others, added Rs. 7 crore to the tally on its 3rd Saturday. That's a 75 per cent jump from the previous day.

The movie took its running cume to Rs. 170.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is expected to add another Rs. 7 to 9 crore today, which will take its total cume closer to the Rs. 180 crore mark or so.

Almost 2/3rd of its box office is coming from IMAX screens which the film is going to hold for weeks to come. The film is now all set to enter the Rs. 200 crore club in its full run, with an eye on Rs. 210 crore+ finish, depending on how it holds in the coming days.

The biggest USP of The Odyssey is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in the world. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym for a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 7.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. (Est.) 3rd Saturday Rs. 7.00 cr. (Est.) Total Rs. 170.50 cr

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer has an outstanding Saturday, Swings to Rs. 207 Cr in 3 days in India