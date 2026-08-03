The Odyssey 3rd Weekend Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan’s film holds well against Spider-Man Brand New Day, grosses Rs 178 crore in 17 days

The Odyssey has emerged as a Blockbuster venture in India. The Christopher Nolan directorial added Rs. 7.25 crore to the tally on its third Sunday, closing the weekend at Rs. 18.25 crore. That’s a solid third weekend, with Saturday and Sunday going down less than 50 per cent from the last weekend.

IMAX made up more than half of the collection this weekend. Interestingly, the film emerged as the highest grossing IMAX film in India, surpassing Nolan’s Oppenheimer with over Rs. 60 crore coming from the format of just 36 screens. It will keep on holding IMAX screens for a couple of weeks. That said, the movie can add maybe Rs. 20 crore more from just these screens.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 104.50 crore and second week of Rs. 55.25 crore, the running cume of The Odyssey now stands at Rs. 178 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to enter the Rs. 200 crore mark soon, possibly in its fourth weekend. Based on current trends, the Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya starrer is expected to smash over Rs. 215 crore gross in its full run in India.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 7.00 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 7.25 crore Total Rs. 178 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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