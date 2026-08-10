The Odyssey 4th Weekend Box Office: Christopher Nolan's blockbuster epic saga enters Rs 200 crore club in India

The Odyssey recorded a good hold in its 4th weekend. The movie added Rs. 5 crore to the tally on Sunday, wrapping its 4th weekend at Rs. 13 crore gross. That's a 28 per cent drop from the 3rd weekend, which is a strong hold.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the epic saga stormed past the Rs. 200 crore mark and became the 8th Hollywood film ever to do so. That said, the movie has already become the highest-grossing Christopher Nolan film in India. More than 2/3rd of its collections came from IMAX, which is again a huge record as it became the biggest IMAX grosser in India, too.

The Matt Damon starrer should keep gaining traction and close this week around Rs. 20 crore or so. Based on current trends, the movie should aim to close its entire run around Rs. 215-225 crore or so.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 7.00 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 7.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 2.50 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 3.00 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 crore 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.50 crore 4th Friday Rs. 3.00 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 5.00 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 5.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 201.75 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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