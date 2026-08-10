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The Odyssey 4th Weekend Box Office: Christopher Nolan's blockbuster epic saga enters Rs 200 crore club in India

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey added Rs. 13 crore to the tally in its 4th weekend. The movie emerged as the 8th Hollywood movie ever to enter the Rs. 200 crore club in India.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Author
Updated on Aug 10, 2026 | 02:08 PM IST | 87K
The Odyssey 4th Weekend Box Office: Christopher Nolan's epic saga enters Rs 200 crore club in India
The Odyssey 4th Weekend Box Office: Christopher Nolan's epic saga enters Rs 200 crore club in India (Credits: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey recorded a good hold in its 4th weekend. The movie added Rs. 5 crore to the tally on Sunday, wrapping its 4th weekend at Rs. 13 crore gross. That's a 28 per cent drop from the 3rd weekend, which is a strong hold. 

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the epic saga stormed past the Rs. 200 crore mark and became the 8th Hollywood film ever to do so. That said, the movie has already become the highest-grossing Christopher Nolan film in India. More than 2/3rd of its collections came from IMAX, which is again a huge record as it became the biggest IMAX grosser in India, too. 

The Matt Damon starrer should keep gaining traction and close this week around Rs. 20 crore or so. Based on current trends, the movie should aim to close its entire run around Rs. 215-225 crore or so. 

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows: 

Week Box Office
Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore
Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore
   
3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 crore
3rd Saturday Rs. 7.00 crore
3rd Sunday Rs. 7.25 crore
3rd Monday Rs. 2.50 crore
3rd Tuesday Rs. 3.00 crore 
3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 crore
3rd Thursday Rs. 2.50 crore 
   
4th Friday Rs. 3.00 crore 
4th Saturday Rs. 5.00 crore 
4th Sunday Rs. 5.00 crore (est.)
   
Total Rs. 201.75 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film. 

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