The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan’s film sells 75,000 tickets in National Chains for Day 1, two days to go for release

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is about to be released in cinemas this weekend. As of this morning, the movie sold around 75,000 tickets in the top two national chains: PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the first day. With two days still in hand, The Odyssey is looking to close its advance booking at the 130,000 to 140,000 mark.

Compared to Nolan's previous film Oppenheimer, The Odyssey will close its final sales much under. For the record, the Cilian Murphy starrer had sold around 200,000 tickets in the top national chains for the opening day. However, in terms of collections, both films should end up in a similar range. The Odyssey is likely higher.

The Odyssey is still on course to open ahead of Oppenheimer. The pace of new sales is better than the sales so far relative to Oppenheimer, so it should march ahead eventually. Oppenheimer opened to Rs. 17.77 crore (Rs. 14.58 crore nett) on its first day. The Odyssey should aim to get close to Rs. 20 crore GROSS. The last “Pinkvilla Predicts” forecast for the film was Rs. 15-20 crore nett. All eyes are now on the opening day reception of the Hollywood epic drama.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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