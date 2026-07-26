The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan's epic collects Rs 14 crore on 2nd Saturday, crosses Rs 125 crore mark

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey added Rs. 14 crore on its second Saturday, registering a 70 per cent spike from the previous day. Compared to its first Saturday, the movie recorded a 45 per cent drop, which is a solid hold at the box office. The running cume of The Odyssey reached Rs. 126.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and others starrer is looking to see another spike today, which will take its total 10-day cume close to the Rs. 145 crore mark. The Odyssey has a free run until the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It is expected to collect around Rs. 160-170 crore by then. From there, the movie will be just a mile away from hitting the double century.

If the movie manages to hold well in its third and fourth weeks too, which is likely, it will easily top the Rs. 200 crore mark in its full run at the Indian box office. The movie has already become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026.

Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in India, including the local ones. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym of a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand. Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 7.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 14.00 cr. Total Rs. 126.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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