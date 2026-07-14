The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan's epic gathers strong advances, approaching Rs. 15 Cr pre-sales in India

The Odyssey is set to hit cinemas this Friday, and the Christopher Nolan directorial has gathered strong advances. The film has grossed close to Rs. 15 crore in pre-sales so far, with the opening day amounting to Rs. 5.75 crore (Rs. 4.75 crore nett) approx. At the same stage before release, that is broadly in line with where Oppenheimer stood in 2023.

IMAX accounts for two-thirds of the first day, while other premium formats like PXL, PCX, etc. are also contributing handsomely as well. Nolan has long been one of the biggest champions of the IMAX format, and it is only fitting that Oppenheimer and Interstellar rank among the highest-grossing IMAX releases in India. The Odyssey is expected to join that list.

However, while the gross collections are comparable, the ticket sales paint a different picture. At the PVRINOX chain, the film has sold 48,000 tickets as of this morning, compared to 92,000 tickets for Oppenheimer at the same point. That’s almost half the ticket sales. The gross is similar because of the insanely high ATP of around Rs. 750, nearly double that of Oppenheimer.

It is probably due to these obscenely hiked prices that have cut down the ticket sales. Exhibitors often try to maximise their grosses by hiking prices for high-demand movies, but when done excessively, it can become counterproductive, pricing out the audiences. That seems to be the case here. There might be some correction in prices, but then that goes to punish those who bought the tickets early at higher prices, when ideally it should be the opposite, incentivising the early buyers with somewhat discounted prices. This is a larger conversation to have.

Despite the softer admissions, The Odyssey is still on course to open ahead of Oppenheimer. The pace of new sales is better than the sales so far relative to Oppenheimer, so it should march ahead eventually. Oppenheimer opened to Rs. 17.77 crore (Rs. 14.58 crore nett) on its first day. The Odyssey should aim to get close to Rs. 20 crore GROSS. The last “Pinkvilla Predicts” forecast for the film was Rs. 15-20 crore nett. An update to that will be published later today.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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