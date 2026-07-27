The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan's film collects Rs 36 crore in 2nd weekend, grosses Rs 140 crore in 10 days

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey added Rs. 36.25 crore in its second weekend, with Rs. 14 crore coming on each Saturday and Sunday. Ideally, it should have recorded some spike on Sunday, but the movie remained flat. The running cume of The Odyssey now stands at Rs. 140.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and others, the movie is expected to end this week around Rs. 155-160 crore or so. It will face Spider-Man: Brand New Day from the coming weekend. The superhero flick is witnessing phenomenal sales in India, which signals a warning to holdover releases.

If Nolan's epic saga manages to face the wrath of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it has the potential to end its full run around the Rs. 190-200 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in India, including the local ones. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym of a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand. Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 7.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 14.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 14.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 140.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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