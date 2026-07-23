The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan's film holds well on Wednesday, on verge of entering Rs 100 crore club

The Odyssey is standing on the verge of entering the Rs. 100 crore gross box office club at the Indian box office. The movie collected Rs. 8.75 crore on Wednesday, which took its running cume to Rs. 98 crore. It is looking to add Rs. 7 to 8 crore more by Thursday EOD, which will take its running cume to Rs. 105 crore or so.

The Matt Damon starrer is holding stronger than Nolan's previous film Oppenheimer. Its Wednesday was 35 per cent higher than that of Oppenheimer, when the first day was barely 10 per cent higher, and Monday was 25 per cent up. If the same momentum continues, the movie has the potential to hit over the Rs. 200 crore mark in India.

Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in India, including the local ones. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym of a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 10.50 cr. 1st Wednesday Rs. 8.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 98.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.